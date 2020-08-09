Highland 4-H Club: Meet the club members and projects for 62nd annaul show and sale

The Highland 4-H Club is a new club this year, with 22 members, seven leaders and lots of amazing projects! We are located in 100 Mile House and have members from various surrounding areas. This year our club offers swine, beef, poultry, sheep, dog, horse, small engines and Cloverbud. Our members have worked hard through this difficult year to raise some of the best market animals. If you are interested in supporting all of our 4-H members, please visit the online auction starting Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Thank you for your continuous support.

Hunter Atkinson

My name is Hunter Atkinson. I am 12 years old. This is my second year in 4-H and I am part of the Highland 4-H Club. I have two projects this year, horse and market lamb. I like 4-H because it gives me the opportunity to meet new animals and people. Learning about sheep and raising my lamb Amigo has been a lot of fun. My lamb will be for sale at the 4-H Show and Sale on Aug. 10 the sale starts at 6:30 p.m .

Emily Tinney

Hi, my name Emily Tinney and I am the secretary of the Highland 4-h Club. I am 15 years old and this is my fifth year in 4-H. This year I have 27 turkeys, a heifer and a steer. They have been amazing to have even with everything going around. 4-H has been a blast even with all the restrictions and I have had a lot of fun with all my animals. I will be selling my steer at this year’s virtual auction on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m.Happy bidding and stay safe.

Tel Lytton

Hi! My name is Tel Lytton, in lot #88.

I am 11 years old and this is my third year in 4-H as a junior and I am in the Highland 4-H Club. This year my projects are beef and poultry.

This year I am raising a beautiful orlopp bronze turkey named Gobbler McStuffin’. He likes to go for walks in the yard during the day and rest on the top perch at night, in the turkey house.

I like 4-H because I get to see lots of my friends and learn lots about animals and how to raise them. I enjoy all the animals at show and sale and seeing everyone from different clubs.

This year is a little different, however Gobbler McStuffin’ will still be sold at the 4-H action on Aug. 10. Thank you for taking the time to check out the online sale!

Sarah Tinney

Hi, my name is Sarah Tinney and I am in the Highland 4-H Club, and this is my sixth year in 4-H, and I am 11 years old. This year I am doing beef, poultry and dog. I am doing beef for the second year and I am doing a steer, his name is Harry and he has red hair and white speckles on his face. He will be sold at the 4-H sale on Aug. 10 starting at 6:30 p.m. this year. I like 4-H because I like the animals and taking care of them. I really love my ducks, but I also love my steer and my dog.

Landen Berube

Hi my name is Landen Berube. I am 11 years old. This is my first year in 4-H and I am a member of the Highland 4H Club. My project for this year is swine. I like 4-H because it shows me responsibility and how working hard can help me achieve where I want to be in the future. Our auction and sale is as follows: live/video auction Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. This will take place at the Williams Lake Stockyards located at 4665 Cattle Drive.

Daizey Sankey

Hi I am Daizey Sankey, I am 13 years old and I’m a member of the Highland 4-H Club. This is my first year doing 4-H and I am doing a market lamb. My lamb’s name is Willy. The thing I like about 4-H is you get to raise the animal that you want and learn so much more about them, while working with them and your friends. I’m selling my lamb at the auction that is taking place at the Williams Lake Stockyards on August 10th at 6:30 pm. The event will follow the Provincial COVID-19 guidelines and will also be offered via live/video auction as well.

James Silvey

Hi, my name is James Silvey. I am a member of the Highland 4-H Club and this is my second year selecting market swine for my project. I have a top quality swine ready for purchase. “Pete” is a Landrace/Yorkshire cross that comes from Fox Dairy Farms in Quesnel. If you purchase my animal you will be assured of the finest pork available on the market. Please remember me for the live/video auction on Aug. 10, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake Stockyards, located at 4665 Cattle Drive. My lot # is 97.

Thomas Silvey

Hi, my name is Thomas Silvey. I am a member of the Highland 4-H Club. This is my second year in 4-H and my project is market swine. When I am not hanging out with my animals I am playing hockey. If you are looking at purchasing top quality pork, my swine will be your choice. Please remember me and my lot #99 for the live/video auction on Aug. 10, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake Stockyards located at 4665 Cattle Drive.

Max Sankey

Hi I am Max Sankey. I am 11 years old and I’m a member of the Highland 4-H Club. This is my first year doing 4-H and I am doing a market swine, my swine’s name is Hammish. The think I like about 4-H is you get to raise the animal, play with them and learn a lot more stuff about them with your friends. I’m selling my swine at the auction that is taking place at the Williams Lake Stock Yards on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The event will follow the Provincial COVID-19 guidelines and will also be offered via live/video auction as well.

Gauge Bishop

This blurb is brought to you by Gauge Bishop, lot #84, a Highland 4-H Club member. I want to reassure you there will still be a sale in the midst of this chaos. The sale is on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake Stockyards. Because of social distancing there is also a live online auction that I am very grateful for. A sale list with photos will be available soon on the 4-H District’s website at http://www.wldistrict4h.com or check out their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/williamslake4h

If you are interested in swine you should look at lot #84! That’s me and my girl, Charlette! For more information on Charlette, e-mail me at bishop4h@gmail.com or call 604-868-1284.

Juniper Rutledge

My name is Juniper Rutledge, also known as lot number 92. I am a junior member of the Highland 4-H Club. My project is Market Turkey. I am selling a Miller’s Heavy White Turkey at the auction this year. The breeder is Miller Hatchery. I am sure you will enjoy my turkey as it was raised with lots of love and treated like a king. Thank you for supporting 4-H.

