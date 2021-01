The windstorm has caused power outages across the Interior

High winds have partially closed Oliver Landfill.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen sent out an alert for residents on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 2:38 p.m.

Residents who need to make a trip to the landfill are asked to call 250-498-3316.

High winds have caused multiple outages across southern B.C. and the Interior.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Windstorm knocks out power, downs trees throughout the Shuswap

READ MORE: Thousands in the dark as windstorm knocks down power lines

