High winds force BC Ferries to cancel two sailings between Cortes and Quadra Islands

Wind speeds of up to 70 km/hr are expected

B.C. Ferries MV Tachek will skip two sailings on Sept. 29 , 2021 due to high winds. (Black Press file photo)

BC Ferries has cancelled two midday sailings on its Cortes Island to Quadra Island route due to high windson Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The 11:50 a.m. sailing departing the Whaletown terminal on Cortes Island has been cancelled, as has a trip scheduled to leave Heriot Bay on Quadra Island at 1:05 p.m.

BC Ferries sent out a press release saying the safety of its passengers and crew are of primary importance.

“We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” it read.

Wind speeds of up to 70km/hr are expected on the east coast of Vancouver Island on Wednesday, which can lead to choppy seas.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, travellers can follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit the website at www.bcferries.com or call toll free at 1-888-223-3779.

