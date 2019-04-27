High winds cause power outages, ferry cancellations in Metro Vancouver

More than 1,400 customers without power in Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries sailings cancelled

Strong winds are causing power outages and forcing BC Ferries to cancel a number of routes.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday in Metro Vancouver, forecasting 60 kilometre-per-hour winds along the Georgia Strait.

The weather agency said a vigorous front of northwesterly wings will reach gusts of 80 kilometres-per-hour as it funnels down the passage.

As of 9 a.m., BC Hydro reported that 1,400 customers were without power, with Kerrisdale in Vancouver and Morgan Heights in Surrey being the hardest hit.

BC Ferries cancelled the 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Victoria, due to a a mechanical issue that it says limits the vessel in adverse weather.

.@bag_cats Hi Habby, that's correct. The wind is primarily affecting the #Tsawwassen side today – those blue skies are lovely (and deceiving). Any updates or changes will be posted under #ServiceNotices here: https://t.co/xiW4Vx8LKA ^rz — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) April 27, 2019

The high winds are expected to continue throughout the day and weaken in the early evening hours.

@ashwadhwani ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.