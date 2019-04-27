High winds cause power outages, ferry cancellations in Metro Vancouver

Strong winds are causing power outages and forcing BC Ferries to cancel a number of routes.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday in Metro Vancouver, forecasting 60 kilometre-per-hour winds along the Georgia Strait.

The weather agency said a vigorous front of northwesterly wings will reach gusts of 80 kilometres-per-hour as it funnels down the passage.

As of 9 a.m., BC Hydro reported that 1,400 customers were without power, with Kerrisdale in Vancouver and Morgan Heights in Surrey being the hardest hit.

BC Ferries cancelled the 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Victoria, due to a a mechanical issue that it says limits the vessel in adverse weather.

The high winds are expected to continue throughout the day and weaken in the early evening hours.

