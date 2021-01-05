High winds cancel Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen sailings

Several BC Ferries sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen are cancelled Tuesday due to high winds. (Black Press Media file photo)

Several sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen have been cancelled Tuesday as a result of high winds.

On Monday evening, BC Ferries cancelled Tuesday sailings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen and between the mainland and the Island. The 7 and 9 a.m. sailings were scheduled to run.

The cancellations follow Environment Canada’s wind warning for Greater Victoria, which forecasts strong, southeasterly winds of 70 to 90 km/h. The strongest winds are expected over exposed coastal sections near the Strait of Georgia, the Haro Strait and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Winds are expected to ease by Tuesday night.

Up to date sailing information is available at bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: Winds up to 90 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Peninsula News Review