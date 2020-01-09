BC Ferries’ Northern Expedition is held up in Skidegate after severe weather has delayed the departure. (Shannon Lough photo)

High winds and adverse weather lead to ferry delays for North Coast

Northern Expedition routes affected, starting with Skidegate to Prince Rupert

  • Jan. 9, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Adverse weather conditions, including high winds, in the Hecate Strait have led to a revised sailing time for the Northern Expedition sailing from Skidegate to Prince Rupert.

The voyage, originally scheduled to leave Skidegate on the morning of Friday, Jan. 10 at 12:30 a.m., will now instead be departing at 6 a.m. It will arrive in Prince Rupert at 11:30 a.m., and leave at 3 p.m. for an 11 p.m. arrival in Klemtu on Friday night.

READ MORE: Wind warning for Haida Gwaii

The Klemtu departure for Bella Bella will now take place at midnight on Saturday, Jan. 12, arriving at its destination at 2:30 a.m. The vessel will leave Bella Bella an hour later at 3:30 a.m., arriving in Port Hardy for 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Northern Expedition’s regular schedule will resume when it departs Port Hardy for Bella Bella on 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, arrving in Bella Bella on 1 a.m. the morning of Sunday, Jan. 12.

READ MORE | NCRD Briefs: Haida Gwaii

Alex Kurial | Journalist

Alex Kurial 

Send Alex email

Send The Observer email

Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Candles lit for Carley 17 years later at refurbished roadside memorial
Next story
Single mom loses everything in Port Alberni house fire

Just Posted

Most Read