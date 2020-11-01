High wind warnings issued for North Coast and Haida Gwaii

Wind gusts of up to 110 km per hour are expected on Haida Gwaii and the North Coast

A wind warning for the North Coast and Haida Gwaii has been issued for southerly winds up to 110 km per hour on Nov.1 to Nov. 2. (Image from weather.com)

High southerly winds of between 90 km per hour to 110 km per hour will gust through the North Coast and Haida Gwaii areas this evening, Nov. 1 and are expected to persist overnight, into Monday, Nov. 2.

“A vigorous frontal system will move onto the north coast this evening. Winds over Haida Gwaii and the exposed area of north coast – coastal sections will increase to southerly 90 km/h gusting to 110 early this evening and persist through early Monday morning,” Environment Canada said in an alert.

“The front will move onto the central coast early Monday morning and spread southerly winds of 90 km/h to central coast – coastal region. Winds will ease to 40 to 60 km/h Monday afternoon as the front moves to northern Vancouver Island,” the alert said.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Residents should secure loose items.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Prince Rupert Northern View