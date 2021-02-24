High wind warnings for North Coast, up to 4 cm of snow expected

High winds blow wet snow in Prince Rupert on Feb. 24. The region is expecting two to four cm of snow and winds up to 100 km per hour. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected in the Prince Rupert and North Coast regions overnight on Feb. 24.

An intense weather system is being experienced and will generate strong southeast winds across the north and central coasts and Haida Gwaii.

Throughout the evening, the southeast winds will peak at speeds of 80 to 100 km per hour along the central and north coasts, the Environment Canada website shows.

By 5 p.m. on Wed. Prince Rupert had received wet snowfall which created hazardous driving conditions during the rush hour commute and very slippery roads. Local snowfall amount is expected to be two to four cm. Overnight snow will turn to rainfall in the amount of 20 to 30 mm. The temperature will rise to 4 C by Thursday morning.

For Feb. 25 rain and winds are expected to continue gusting up to 80 km per hour inland along the coast and up to 90 to 11o km per hour over exposed coastal sections. Expected temperature on Thurs. will be a high of 5 C.

