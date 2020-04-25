High water has city staff, Scout Island volunteers scrambling to keep up

Flooding is threatening to take away pedestrian bridge at Scout Island, damage city infrastructure

Williams Lake Field Naturalists Ken Day (from left) and Don Lawrence pack out a water pump from the bridge at Scout Island, as Ray Hornby and Ordell Steen (not pictured) assist. The four men spent the last two days trying to secure trails and the bridge from floating away in the high waters. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Field Naturalists volunteers were busy Friday and Saturday, April 24 and 25, trying to protect boardwalks and the wooden pedestrian bridge from extremely high water.

On Saturday morning, Ordell Steen, Ray Hornby, Don Lawrence and Ken Day secured two large water containers onto the bridge and pumped them full of water to try and weigh down the bridge which has become unstable from the flooding.

Just after the men finished securing the bridge, Gary Muraca, City of Williams Lake director of municipal services, public works and operations, made the decision to close Scout Island to vehicles due to concerns surrounding the causeway and the City’s water infrastructure below it.

City staff are also keeping a close eye on the river valley, which being damaged due to the flooding.

Scout Island has seen a sharp increase in usage since the COVID-19 pandemic, with many residents grateful for the outdoor escape.

