High-visibility arrest in Williams Lake nets BB gun, mistaken for assault rifle

Mounties recovered a BB gun from an apartment on Ninth Avenue in Williams Lake Friday afternoon, May 7, following concerns by police that a man on court-ordered conditions had a long-barreled firearm.

The incident began when RCMP in Williams Lake observed the man, known to police and on conditions not possess any weapons, exit a residence carrying what appeared to be a long-barreled firearm.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, district advisory NCO, media relations for the North District said the man went back into the residence and exited a short time later without the firearm, where he, along with another man, was arrested without incident. During the arrest, police located .410 caliber ammunition.

Saunderson said a search warrant was obtained and police searched the residence and found an M16 assault-style rifle along with a magazine chamber, which was later determined to be a BB gun.

Witnesses to the arrest said the investigation involved a heavy police presence, including armed officers who arrested one suspect in a nearby convenient store.

Saunderson noted the criminal investigation continues and more charges are being considered.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

