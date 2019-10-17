High times for two Golden businesses

Two new businesses in Golden have a lot of similarities, despite their unique business ideas.

Canyon Creek Cannabis and Quartz Creek Cannabis both share a timeline for opening, thanks to the province’s approval process.

Although they both are named after creeks on either side of Golden, and will both sell the same type of product, the businesses are separate, and run by different people, on the other side of town from each other.

Canyon Creek Cannabis owner and operator Chad Merrick was busy painting the outside of his store last week, when he received his provincial approval. A small area to paint took him nearly three hours as people stopped by to see the progress and discuss his business adventure with him.

Chris Messervey is behind Quartz Creek Cannabis, which will be opening up in a brand new building across from the brewery, located at 616 8th Avenue N. in the new Mount 7 Spirits distillery building.

The design and layout proposals were approved by Town of Golden council, and after a meeting in September, the two entrepreneurs have been waiting for the province’s license approval.

With a hopeful opening date of November 13, or sooner, Merrick first needs to have Canyon Creek Cannabis ready to go, without product on the shelves, before November 6 for the final provincial inspection. After that, he will get the green light. Canyon Creek Cannabis’ address is at 828 10th Avenue S. Merrick expects his store will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Those hours are subject to change as he settles into the business, and sees what works best.

The Town of Golden hosted a mandatory public consultation process for both businesses, which ended with a quiet public hearing on September 17. Council then recommended Golden was in favour of the provincial applications to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Since the legalization of marijuana began a year ago (October 16), it has been a waiting game for business owners like Merrick and Messervey, who jumped on the opportunity to operate legal cannabis stores. Previously, Merrick owned Canyon Creek Medical out of Nicholson, but shut its doors to not interfere with the legal process of continuing business.