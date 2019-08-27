High times end for Sooke’s 642 Cannabis shop

The Provincial Community Safety Unit, with the support of the RCMP, conducted a raid on the ^$@ Cannabis location on Tuesday morning. (Tim Collins / Soke News Mirror)

The 642 Cannabis store in Sooke has been raided, their product seized, and its doors shuttered after the Province’s Community Safety Unit conducted an early morning raid on the premises.

The Sooke cannabis outlet was the only one of the four cannabis locations in Sooke that continued to operate without having the appropriate licensing in place.

The RCMP, who were on-site in a support role only, confirmed that the remaining two non-licensed stores, including High Tide dispensary in Otter Point, had voluntarily shut down two weeks ago, awaiting their license procedures to be completed.

In July, Riverside Cannabis became the first legal cannabis operation in Sooke when they completed a licensing process that owner Lisa Taylor described as arduous.

No staff were available for comment during the raid, and neither Callum Wake and Vince Collard, the owners of the operation, were available for comment.

Thee brother of one of the owners (who refused to identify himself other than the fact that he was a brother of an owner) had been called to the store, ostensibly to lock the doors. “When I got here they told me that what they actually wanted was for me to open the safe,” he said.

“I don’t work here and I didn’t open the safe.”

The raid comes on the heels of similar raids on unlicensed pot stores across the Greater Victoria area over the past two months.

