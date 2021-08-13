High temps break 101-year-old weather record in Comox

The previous record of 32.2C was set in 1920

Temperatures in Comox broke a 101-year-old record Thursday (Aug. 12), as the weather station near the airport recorded 35.4C.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for the Valley as a significant heat wave is set to continue in the area until Sunday morning.

Daytime highs will range from 20C to 35 C combined with overnight lows of 16C to 19C. Combined with the humidex, values will reach the mid-to-high 30Cs.

Fifteen temperature records throughout B.C. were broken Thursday while the warmest location in the province was the Squamish Airport which recorded a temperature of 40.2C.

In addition to the heat warning, the weather agency has also issued a special air quality statement for the Valley as of Friday (Aug. 13) at noon. A smoky skies bulletin is in effect as many areas are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

On Friday morning, the smoke from the province’s wildfires was so significant – particularly in the Lower Mainland – that Vancouver was ranked in the top spot in the World Air Quality Index for poor air quality and pollution.

