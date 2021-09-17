High streamflow advisory for Pitt Meadows

Advisory issued on Friday due to heavy rain

The City of Pitt Meadows is warning people to stay safe around rivers. (City of Pitt Meadows)

The City of Pitt Meadows is warning residents about the possibility of high river flow due to heavy rainfall.

A high streamflow advisory has been issued by the BC River Forecast Centre, read a statement put out Friday by the city.

The advisory will be in effect through to Saturday.

City officials are cautioning residents to be mindful near rivers.

“Especially with children and pets as the rising water levels could have strong currents,” read the advisory.

