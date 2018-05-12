High temperatures and large snow packs have led to high water levels in the Fraser and Harrison Rivers. (File Photo)

High stream flow advisory in place for Agassiz, Harrison

Public advised to avoid Fraser, Harrison rivers

  • May. 12, 2018 12:00 a.m.
A higher than average snow pack combined with sudden high temperatures during the freshet has led to a high stream flow advisory for waterways in the Fraser Valley, including the Harrison and Fraser Rivers.

The advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but major flooding is not currently expected in the region.

READ: Fraser Valley in wait-and-see mode for flood risk from freshet

The public is being advised to avoid recreational areas near the rivers, sloughs and streams and to keep themselves and pets out of water, as currents could be stronger than they appear. Boaters should keep an eye out for debris and submerged objects hidden by high water levels.

The District of Kent said it is conducting regular dyke controls and working closely with Emergency Management BC to monitor water levels and will keep the community updated should anything change.

READ: Agassiz, Harrison water levels rising as expected for now

