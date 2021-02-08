High-speed internet tests being conducted by Village of Fraser Lake

Test results will be sent in an application to Universal Broadband Fund

On behalf of the Village of Fraser Lake, Jennel Harder is making rounds of businesses and residences in the community to conduct internet speed tests. (Village of Fraser Lake/Facebook)

The Village of Fraser Lake is conducting speed-tests for an application to bring high-speed internet to the community.

“As isolation is a huge factor with COVID, it’s imperative more than ever we have the same level of connectivity that larger communities have,” said Sarrah Storey, mayor, Village of Fraser Lake. Storey is also the president of the North Central Local Government Association.

In a Facebook post Feb. 1, Village officials said a significant aspect of their application to Universal Broadband Fund, is a clear demonstration of the community’s sub-standard internet speed.

The speed-tests will be done this week to make the UBF deadline of Feb. 15, Storey said. A well-known local, Jennel Harder, has been hired to conduct these tests.

Harder will be going door-to-door to each house and business in the community to conduct these speed tests within the boundaries of Fraser Lake.

Tests will be completed at the door of the residence or business, and all necessary COVID precautions are being taken, Storey said.

“While it has taken some coordinating, it is tremendously important that we complete this testing to prove that we are undeserved where connectivity is concerned, or we would not be asking for community support during this difficult time.”

Storey said she personally experienced not having a stable connection even with only one device using the internet at a time.

“Kids have homework to do, and heaven forbid if you live in a household that you need to use a computer while someone else needs to use a different device,” she added.

If residents want to be proactive in this effort, they can reach out to the Village office at 250-699-6257, to request for a speed-test due to connectivity issues at their residence.

Vanderhoof Omineca Express