High school students hospitalized after brawl in Nanaimo

A brawl between students of two Nanaimo high schools resulted in injuries and is likely to result in charges.

At least 15 youths from two secondary schools were involved in a fight April 3 at about 1 p.m. at Serauxmen Stadium, according to a press release from Nanaimo RCMP. Several youths were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the fight was provoked by social media comments.

“Understandably, with the number of youths involved, there were a number of investigative steps required to sort out what actually happened and who was responsible. Investigators are confident, however, several of the youths may face criminal charges for their role in the melee,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Police wouldn’t confirm which schools the students attended, but noted that school admininstrators are aware of the incident.

“The district can confirm that an altercation between students from two of its schools occurred,” said Dale Burgos, Nanaimo-Ladysmith Public Schools spokesman, in an e-mail to the News Bulletin. “RCMP are currently investigating into the matter, therefore the district will not comment further.”

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.