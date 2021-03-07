High school student joins program to improve access to technology

By George Brockhurst, LSS Student Writer

As the world moves forward, people must adapt to our growing reliance on technology. That can be hard for some people, either because they do not understand electronics, or cannot afford a computer, but thanks to one Ladysmith Secondary School student, getting the proper equipment has just gotten easier.

T3ch For the People is a student-run, non-profit program that takes old computers and monitors and creates new technology for people that don’t have access to it. This not only helps by keeping our planet clean and increasing the number of people with access to tech, it also teaches people about computer repair.

At LSS, T3ch is run by Elliot Kinsey, student and project manager. When asked about why he started this program, he said that he’s always had a love for technology. When he began to see computers discarded that only needed small tweaks to be good as new, he decided to take matters in his own hands. Elliot got a group of fellow students together, and started the program to refurbish old computers and give them a new life.

Elliot believes that more people should have online access. This is not only because of things like online schooling and work but also because the digital age is growing and our need for it is too. For the same reason he thinks people should know more about repairing computers so that when one thing breaks people don’t have to replace the whole device.

Elliot may have been the one to start it, but everyone, including you at home, can help.This could be by sponsoring a family wanting a computer, donating old parts, or simply by spreading the word. This program is helping so many people, and having more support would give it a broader impact.

If you want to help, or just want to learn more, visit https://ektech17.wixsite.com/t3chforthepeople.