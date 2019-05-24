High-risk sex offender released into Surrey

Earon Wayne Giles was released from prison Friday and is now living in Surrey

The Surrey RCMP has issued a warning about dangerous sex offender Earon Wayne Giles being released from prison and now living in Surrey.

Giles, released on Friday, May 24, was sentenced to 22 years after being convicted in 1997 of six counts of break-and-enter and sexual assault of women in Surrey. He is one of a pair of so-called “tag-team rapists” who terrorized Surrey, particularly in Newton, by breaking into basement suites in the Bear Creek area of Newton and sexually assaulting single women. One of the victims, aged 21, was raped in 1993 while her two-year-old child was in the same bed.

Giles is considered a high risk to reoffend.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter