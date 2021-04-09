John Ambrose Seward, 33, is described as Indigenous and five-foot-eight with short black hair and brown eyes. (Police handout)John Ambrose Seward, 33, is described as Indigenous and five-foot-eight with short black hair and brown eyes. (Police handout)

High-risk sex offender banned from central Island, living in Vancouver: police

John Ambrose Seward, 33, has been released from prison under a number of conditions

  • Apr. 9, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police warn that a convicted sex offender who “poses a significant risk to women” will be living in Vancouver.

John Ambrose Seward, 33, is currently serving a 10-year long-term supervision order for sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Seward has been released from prison under a number of conditions, which include a ban on buying or possessing alcohol or drugs, going to parks or visiting areas central Vancouver Island including Ladysmith, Parksville and Nanaimo.

He must also report all women or girls he is in contact with to his parole supervisor.

Seward was arrested in Nanaimo in 2015 hours after being released from prison for violating his conditions.

Seward is described as Indigenous and five-foot-eight with short black hair and brown eyes.

He has “MS” tattooed on his left hand and flames on his left forearm.

Anyone who witnesses John Seward in violation of any of his conditions is asked to call 911.

