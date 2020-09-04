High-risk missing woman, 63, last seen near View and Douglas in Victoria

Joyce, 63, is 5’2” with a medium to heavy build and was last seen Sept. 3 wearing glasses, a dark blue dress and a beige cardigan sweater. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police officers hope the public can help find high-risk missing woman Judy Carole Joyce.

Joyce, 63, is described as a Caucasian woman with light blonde hair worn in a ponytail. She stands 5′-2″ a medium to heavy build and was last seen wearing glasses, a dark blue dress and a beige cardigan sweater. She is also a heavy smoker.

Police say Joyce frequents the Ocean Island Backpackers Inn Hostel and was last seen Sept. 3 near the intersection of Douglas and View streets. While investigators have no information that Judy is at risk of immediate harm, the circumstances under which she has gone missing are considered high risk and her friends are concerned, according to a VicPD news release.

Anyone who sees Joyce is asked to call 911. Those with information are asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

