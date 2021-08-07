High rise tower project in Willoughby moves ahead

Two residential towers are planned for the Latimer Heights development in Willoughby. (Vesta Properties)

Vesta Properties is moving ahead with plans for its two high-rise residential towers in the massive Latimer Heights development in Willoughby.

If construction begins as scheduled, the towers will be the first two high rises to be built in Langley.

The development is one part of the 74-acre, billion dollar, 2,000 unit Latimer Heights development, which sprawls east of 201st Street between 82nd and 84th Avenues.

Much of the eastern portion of the site is being developed as townhouses, but to the west side, closer to 201st and 200th Streets, low rise condos are going up.

The two high rises will be 34 and 26 storeys tall, with just under 500 units between the two buildings and the adjacent 16 townhouses.

The homes are not for sale yet, but potential buyers are being asked to register.

The Latimer Heights project officially broke ground in the fall of 2018.

Shops and restaurants, along with 17 acres of parks and greenspace and trails connecting to other greenways through nearby neighbourhoods, were part of the project design, and a portion of the land was set aside for a new elementary school.

The housing project is one of several large-scale multi-phased projects in Willoughby.

Several major projects such as Quadra Homes’ Yorkson Park development just to the north of Latimer Heights are filling out the mixed residential-commercial area near the Carvolth transit hub on 86th Avenue.

The Williams neighbourhood, near 216th Street and 80th Avenue, is also expected to see significant development soon, this time with a mix of light industrial and commercial, including a massive new film studio complex.

The townhouse, condo, and home construction underway in Willoughby now is expected to add several thousand new residents to Langley Township.

