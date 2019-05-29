High of 30 degrees expected in Revelstoke today

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

A good day to go down to the beach! But make sure to cover up from the sun, Environment Canada says the UV index will be extreme today. (File photo)

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Maintenance between Ward Rd and Perry River Bridge (21 to 25 km east of Sicamous). Until 2 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: Maintenance between Highway 1 and Wallis Rd for 43.0 km (Revelstoke). Until Thu May 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Highways 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

There will be required maintenance on the Upper Arrow Lakes ferry. Starting Tuesday June 11 at 11 p.m. until Wednesday June 12 at 5 a.m. the ferry will be out of service.

See DriveBC for more information.

Forecast today from Environment Canada:

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 30. UV index 11 or extreme.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 11.

Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Fording River east of Elkford-0.05 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

Mount Mahon, east of Creston-1.1 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

See BC Wildfire Service for more information.

