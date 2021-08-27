High E.coli levels at Abbotsford park leaves beach closed for swimming

The beach at Albert Dyck Park is closed for swimming and wading as of Aug. 27, 2021, after Fraser Health found high levels of E.coli in the water. (City of Abbotsford image)

The beach at Albert Dyck Park in Abbotsford is closed for swimming and wading until further notice.

The City of Abbotsford issued the notice on Friday, Aug. 27, after being advised by Fraser Health that the E.coli count at the beach is over the acceptable levels.

The water may pose a potential health risk when swimming or even wading into the water. However, off-shore water ski activity in deeper water remains safe, they added.

Regular testing of the lake water will continue and the beach will reopen for public use once E.coli test results have returned to acceptable levels, the city stated.

More information about beach conditions and E.coli can be found on the Fraser Health website. Residents who are concerned about their health should contact Fraser Health or their family physician for more information.

The pools at Abbotsford and Matsqui Recreation Centre are open for residents looking for an alternate place to swim.

