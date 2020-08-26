High angle rescue in Myra Canyon near Kelowna

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

Kelowna Fire and Rescue has called upon COSAR for assistance with a rescue at Myra Canyon.

COSAR’s winch-equipped helicopter is now headed to the scene where a man fell down a 40-foot embankment near trestle 14 of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail.

A COSAR member on scene said the man will be transported to hospital as soon as he is brought back up.

A rescue helicopter from Vernon SAR is also reportedly responding.

A 52-year-old man has reportedly fallen down a 40-foot embankment at Myra Canyon.

The Kelowna Fire Department is sending rescue crews to the scene near trestle 14 of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail.

Reports indicate a high angle rope rescue will be required to reach the man.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.

This is the second rescue in as many days along the KVR trail system.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, the fire department responded with two personnel and a UTV to assist a fallen cyclist.

