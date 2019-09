Emergency crews are scene at Canyon Falls for a high angle rescue of an injured hiker.

The hiker is reported to be on the eastside of Canyon Falls. Firefighters spotted the victim and several other hikers on a ledge and have told them to sit still until rescue crews can access them.

A gator might be used to rescue the hiker.

The terrain through the park is steep and has two waterfalls.

More to come.

