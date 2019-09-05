High 27 for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather for Sept. 5

The view from atop Asulkan Hut in Glacier National Park near Revelstoke. (Ken Sedore/file photo)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 12.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Maintenance between West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Woolsey Creek FSR. This is a controlled burn and smoke may be visible.

Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd. Expect minor delays.

Geotechnical investigation between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd. Speed reductions to 50 km/hour, flag persons, barriers and lane changes.

Electrical maintenance between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd. 8 p.m.-7 a.m. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect tunnel lights to be off and speed to be reduced to 30 km/hour.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary. Expect speed reductions, flag persons, lane changes and width reductions.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: Utility work planned between Maley Rd. and Revelstoke Dam Access Rd. in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic, expect minor delays.

Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd. and Wallis Rd. Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south: No planned construction.

For more information see DriveBC.

Active Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Birch Creek, north of Revelstoke near Kinbasket Lake, 0.01 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Deception Creek, west of Nakusp, 0.01 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Above Wragge Beach, north west of New Denver, 0.01 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Bernard Creek, south east of Kaslo, 0.01 Ha, unknown cause.

For more information see B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

