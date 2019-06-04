High 25 expected in Revelstoke today

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Columbia West FSR, Columbia West FSR and Donald FSR. Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Quartz Creek FSR; Quartz Creek FSR and Wiseman Rd from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Single Lane alternating traffic.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Road sweeping between Solsqua Rd and Malakwa Rd for 12.0 km. Watch for slow moving vehicle.

Highway 23 north: Bridge maintenance between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd. 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Bridge maintenance between Wallis Rd and the end of Highway 23. from 6 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Maintenance between Canoe St and the end of Highway 23.

Highways 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

There will be required maintenance on the Upper Arrow Lakes ferry. Starting Tuesday June 11 at 11 p.m. until Wednesday June 12 at 5 a.m. the ferry will be out of service.

See DriveBC for more information.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 11.

Active Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

#BCWildfire crews continue to make progress on the Tuzo Creek (N60437) fire, approximately 8.5 km SW of Beaverdell. This fire was likely lightning-caused and is not threatening any structures or communities. 35 resources are currently on site, and the fire is unlikely to spread. pic.twitter.com/04FVq7GjTT — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 4, 2019

Toby Creek-near Invermere, 0.01 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

Fording River-near Elkford, 0.05 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

North Plumbob FSR, south of Jaffray, 1 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

Balfour Face, near Balfour, 0.3 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

Hellroaring Creek, south of Salmo, 0.01 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Hardy Mountain, near Grand Forks, 0.4 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Tuza Creek, southwest of Beaverdell, 11.2 Ha, being held, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Larson Lake, west of Nakusp, 0.5 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

