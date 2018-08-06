High 20s to low 30s expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Heat warnings could be issued by Tuesday morning, the national forecaster advised

image Lake Peasant=With several days of temperatures reaching 90 in the Forks Beaver area many adults and children have taken to the Lake Pleasant County Park. Picnic goers, swimmers, boaters and kayakers have enjoyed their days at the popular West end lake. For those who wish much cooler weather however a 20 minute drive to LaPush or Rialto Beach might be to their liking. Lonnie.

Another heat wave could be in our midst in the Lower Mainland, as last week’s cooler temperatures are pushed out by a strengthening ridge of high pressure.

In a special weather statement Monday, Environment Canada said maximum temperatures will reach the high 20s to low 30s Tuesday through Thursday.

“The mercury is set to soar this week over southwestern British Columbia,” the national forecaster said.

While cooling is expected to begin Friday, heat warnings may be issued for some communities by Tuesday morning.

Much of Vancouver Island and the Kootenays are currently facing a hot weather warning.

During streaks of hot weather, health officials urge seniors, children and those with health concerns to take extra precuations.

