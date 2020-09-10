Hidden weight and door prize winner at Second Annual The Northern View Tyee Fishing Derby announced

Winners will be contacted or can call NCCS for pick-up information

Derek Finlayson won first place with his 57.3 lb halibut in The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby held on Sept. 5. Leah Finlayson shows a salmon caught in the same derby. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View)

The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby held on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert reeled in big winners.

Derek Finlayson hooked first place with his halibut, weighing in at 57.3 lbs.

William Gowe caught a close second with a 56.6 lb. halibut and Butch Campbell’s third place halibut at 49.4 lbs. is worth its weight.

First place for salmon was taken by Desi Ryan with a 17.7-lb. beauty. Bruce Mullin’s salmon weighed in at 16.9 lbs and took second place, with Liam MacPhil’s 14.8-lb. salmon swimming up behind in third place.

Prizes awarded in each fish categories were: first place, $2,000; second place, $1,000; and third place, $500.

HIDDEN WEIGHT PRIZES

SMALLEST OVERALL FISH

Kaeden De Araujo

STIHL Electric Blower donated by: Storey’s Excavating

HALIBUT HIDDEN WEIGHT

Pete Murie

Ugly Stick donated by: Johal and Associates

Cailea Boot

Fillet knife & Scottie knife sharpener donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Grady Hall

Life Vest donated by: SeaWest Fishing Charters

SALMON HIDDEN WEIGHT

Ted Clifton

Marine Binoculars donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Ken Franzen

Deep Water Release donated by: DP World

Paul Ekeli

Prawn/Crab trap donated by: DP World

DOOR PRIZES

Michael Ryan

Kids Ugly Stick donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Lana Greene

Halibut rod and reel donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Vince Sampare

Mosquito area repellent donated by: DP World

Kennedy Doolan

Scotty rescue throw bag donated by: DP World

W. Tutinka

Standard fire extinguisher donated by: DP World

Ken Seymore

Scotty powerlock rod holder donated by: DP World

Taffy Hamilton

Scotty powerlock rod holder donated by: DP World

Mike Boutilier

30 glow LED flashlight donated by: DP World

Joe Boucher

Fox40 rescue throw bag donated by: DP World

Clarence Nelson

Marine first aid kit donated by: DP World

Richard Payjack

Ugly Stick salmon rod donated by: Thai Pham – Realty Executives

Jasmine Tom

Beckman landing net donated by: DP World

Randy Murray

Waterproof first aid kit donated by: DP World

Frank Fuzi

Waterproof first aid kit donated by: DP World

Raymond Dudoward

Fillet knife and Scottie knife sharpener donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Jim Lancaster

Deep water release donated by: Johal & Associates

Dennis Langdale

Fishing tool kit donated by: DP World

Greg Penner

Fishing tool kit donated by: Johal & Associates

Jeremy Main

Big Larry Pro – work light donated by: Johal & Associates

Justin Lancaster

Big Larry Pro – work light donated by: Johal & Associates

Clarence Brown

Rechargeable pocket light donated by: Johal & Associates

V. Setso

Rechargeable pocket light donated by: Johal & Associates

Adam Schak

Excalibur reflective winter jacket donated by: Praxair

Daniel Pagens

Yeti thermas donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Brenda Woelders

Yeti thermas donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Celina Franzen

Inn on the Harbour mug donated by: Inn on the Harbour

Steve Innes

Knife with light donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Kevin MacIlroy

Working bright light donated by: DP World

Tenille Spencer

Knife with light donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Billy Krause

FlipIt 400 light and flasher donated by: DP World

Garrett Bolton

Crab trap and line donated by: Pacific Net & Twine

Kevin Pottle

2 flashers/anchovy head/pin donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Robert McLeod

Flasher/anchovy head/pin donated by: Lighten Up Electric

Coreen Stenset

Flasher/anchovy head/pin donated by: DP World

Taylor Ryan Sr.

Flasher/anchovy head/pin donated by: Lighten Up Electric

J. Cote

Halibut jig/line release clip donated by: DP World

Tom Leask

Halibut jig/line release clip donated by: DP World

Kennedy Doolan

Halibut jig/line release clip donated by: DP World

Lana Greene

Fishing line donated by: DP World

Tyla Malcomn

Fishing line donated by: DP World

Clifford Ryan

Fishing line donated by: DP World

John Gaber

Ocean View Hotel gift certificate donated by: Ocean View Hotel

Jules Bennett

Ocean View Hotel gift certificate donated by: Ocean View Hotel

Mike De Araujo

Breakers Pub gift certificate donated by: Breakers Pub

Meerna Clifton

Breakers Pub gift certificate donated by: Breakers Pub

Bill Vermeerao

Naomi’s Grill gift card & 2 Black Tide Adventures hats donated by:

Naomi’s Grill & Black Tide Adventures

Peter Lansdowne

Naomi’s Grill gift card & 2 Black Tide Adventures hats donated by:

Naomi’s Grill & Black Tide Adventures

Curtis Watts

Petro-Canada Grassy Bay gift card donated by: Grassy Bay Services

David E.

Petro-Canada Grassy Bay gift card donated by: Grassy Bay Services

Greig Sanders

Esso Gas gift card donated by: Prince Rupert Business Centre

Adam A

Esso Gas gift card donated by: Ecopest

Mike C

Esso Gas gift card donated by: Ecopest

Alvin Alexcee

SeaSport Outboard Marina gift card donated by: Johal & Associates

Garrett Bolton

SeaSport Outboard Marina gift card donated by: Johal & Associates

Marlon Grunerud

SeaSport Outboard Marina gift card & hat

donated by: Storey’s Excavating

Bob Killbery

SeaSport Outboard Marina gift card & hat

donated by: Storey’s Excavating

Cam Culver

Crest Hotel gift card donated by: Crest Hotel

Chantal Tom

On The Spotless gift certificate donated by: On The Spotless

Mike Boutilier

Rupert Lawn and Garden gift card

donated by: Gitmaxmak-ay Nisga’a Society

Daisy Campbell

Split ring pliers donated by: Johal & Associates

Cindy Hooge

Needle nose pliers & 5 spoons donated by: Johal & Associates

David Payjack

Needle nose pliers & 5 spoons donated by:

Johal & Associates

Alrita Leask

Tackle box & accessories donated by: Pacific Net & Twine

Brian Barnes

Mustang Life Vest donated by: SeaSport Outboard Marina

GRAND DOOR PRIZE

Tom Proteau

Prince Rupert Adventure Tours 2021 gift card, marine binoculars, 2 Yeti thermases and 2 SeaSport Outboard Marina gift cards donated by:

Sherry & Warren Beal, NorthWest Fuels, Vallee IT and Lighten Up Electric

Prince Rupert Northern View