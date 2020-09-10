Hidden weight and door prize winner at Second Annual The Northern View Tyee Fishing Derby announced

The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby held on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert reeled in big winners.
Derek Finlayson hooked first place with his halibut, weighing in at 57.3 lbs.
William Gowe caught a close second with a 56.6 lb. halibut and Butch Campbell’s third place halibut at 49.4 lbs. is worth its weight.
First place for salmon was taken by Desi Ryan with a 17.7-lb. beauty. Bruce Mullin’s salmon weighed in at 16.9 lbs and took second place, with Liam MacPhil’s 14.8-lb. salmon swimming up behind in third place.
Prizes awarded in each fish categories were: first place, $2,000; second place, $1,000; and third place, $500.
HIDDEN WEIGHT PRIZES
SMALLEST OVERALL FISH
Kaeden De Araujo
STIHL Electric Blower donated by: Storey’s Excavating
HALIBUT HIDDEN WEIGHT
Pete Murie
Ugly Stick donated by: Johal and Associates
Cailea Boot
Fillet knife & Scottie knife sharpener donated by: Lighten Up Electric
Grady Hall
Life Vest donated by: SeaWest Fishing Charters
SALMON HIDDEN WEIGHT
Ted Clifton
Marine Binoculars donated by: Lighten Up Electric
Ken Franzen
Deep Water Release donated by: DP World
Paul Ekeli
Prawn/Crab trap donated by: DP World
DOOR PRIZES
Michael Ryan
Kids Ugly Stick donated by: Lighten Up Electric
Lana Greene
Halibut rod and reel donated by: Lighten Up Electric
Vince Sampare
Mosquito area repellent donated by: DP World
Kennedy Doolan
Scotty rescue throw bag donated by: DP World
W. Tutinka
Standard fire extinguisher donated by: DP World
Ken Seymore
Scotty powerlock rod holder donated by: DP World
Taffy Hamilton
Scotty powerlock rod holder donated by: DP World
Mike Boutilier
30 glow LED flashlight donated by: DP World
Joe Boucher
Fox40 rescue throw bag donated by: DP World
Clarence Nelson
Marine first aid kit donated by: DP World
Richard Payjack
Ugly Stick salmon rod donated by: Thai Pham – Realty Executives
Jasmine Tom
Beckman landing net donated by: DP World
Randy Murray
Waterproof first aid kit donated by: DP World
Frank Fuzi
Waterproof first aid kit donated by: DP World
Raymond Dudoward
Fillet knife and Scottie knife sharpener donated by: Lighten Up Electric
Jim Lancaster
Deep water release donated by: Johal & Associates
Dennis Langdale
Fishing tool kit donated by: DP World
Greg Penner
Fishing tool kit donated by: Johal & Associates
Jeremy Main
Big Larry Pro – work light donated by: Johal & Associates
Justin Lancaster
Big Larry Pro – work light donated by: Johal & Associates
Clarence Brown
Rechargeable pocket light donated by: Johal & Associates
V. Setso
Rechargeable pocket light donated by: Johal & Associates
Adam Schak
Excalibur reflective winter jacket donated by: Praxair
Daniel Pagens
Yeti thermas donated by: Lighten Up Electric
Brenda Woelders
Yeti thermas donated by: Lighten Up Electric
Celina Franzen
Inn on the Harbour mug donated by: Inn on the Harbour
Steve Innes
Knife with light donated by: Lighten Up Electric
Kevin MacIlroy
Working bright light donated by: DP World
Tenille Spencer
Knife with light donated by: Lighten Up Electric
Billy Krause
FlipIt 400 light and flasher donated by: DP World
Garrett Bolton
Crab trap and line donated by: Pacific Net & Twine
Kevin Pottle
2 flashers/anchovy head/pin donated by: Lighten Up Electric
Robert McLeod
Flasher/anchovy head/pin donated by: Lighten Up Electric
Coreen Stenset
Flasher/anchovy head/pin donated by: DP World
Taylor Ryan Sr.
Flasher/anchovy head/pin donated by: Lighten Up Electric
J. Cote
Halibut jig/line release clip donated by: DP World
Tom Leask
Halibut jig/line release clip donated by: DP World
Kennedy Doolan
Halibut jig/line release clip donated by: DP World
Lana Greene
Fishing line donated by: DP World
Tyla Malcomn
Fishing line donated by: DP World
Clifford Ryan
Fishing line donated by: DP World
John Gaber
Ocean View Hotel gift certificate donated by: Ocean View Hotel
Jules Bennett
Ocean View Hotel gift certificate donated by: Ocean View Hotel
Mike De Araujo
Breakers Pub gift certificate donated by: Breakers Pub
Meerna Clifton
Breakers Pub gift certificate donated by: Breakers Pub
Bill Vermeerao
Naomi’s Grill gift card & 2 Black Tide Adventures hats donated by:
Naomi’s Grill & Black Tide Adventures
Peter Lansdowne
Naomi’s Grill gift card & 2 Black Tide Adventures hats donated by:
Naomi’s Grill & Black Tide Adventures
Curtis Watts
Petro-Canada Grassy Bay gift card donated by: Grassy Bay Services
David E.
Petro-Canada Grassy Bay gift card donated by: Grassy Bay Services
Greig Sanders
Esso Gas gift card donated by: Prince Rupert Business Centre
Adam A
Esso Gas gift card donated by: Ecopest
Mike C
Esso Gas gift card donated by: Ecopest
Alvin Alexcee
SeaSport Outboard Marina gift card donated by: Johal & Associates
Garrett Bolton
SeaSport Outboard Marina gift card donated by: Johal & Associates
Marlon Grunerud
SeaSport Outboard Marina gift card & hat
donated by: Storey’s Excavating
Bob Killbery
SeaSport Outboard Marina gift card & hat
donated by: Storey’s Excavating
Cam Culver
Crest Hotel gift card donated by: Crest Hotel
Chantal Tom
On The Spotless gift certificate donated by: On The Spotless
Mike Boutilier
Rupert Lawn and Garden gift card
donated by: Gitmaxmak-ay Nisga’a Society
Daisy Campbell
Split ring pliers donated by: Johal & Associates
Cindy Hooge
Needle nose pliers & 5 spoons donated by: Johal & Associates
David Payjack
Needle nose pliers & 5 spoons donated by:
Johal & Associates
Alrita Leask
Tackle box & accessories donated by: Pacific Net & Twine
Brian Barnes
Mustang Life Vest donated by: SeaSport Outboard Marina
GRAND DOOR PRIZE
Tom Proteau
Prince Rupert Adventure Tours 2021 gift card, marine binoculars, 2 Yeti thermases and 2 SeaSport Outboard Marina gift cards donated by:
Sherry & Warren Beal, NorthWest Fuels, Vallee IT and Lighten Up Electric