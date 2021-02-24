HFD’s Climb the Wall event postponed due to heavy snow

This year's climb now takes place on March 14 at the Hope Lookout Trail

The Hope Fire Department is sending a team up Hope Lookout in lieu of the traditional Climb the Wall event. The climb up the Lookout Trail is postponed until mid-March due to heavy snowfall. (Photo/Hope Fire Department)

Due to heavy snowfall, the Hope Fire Department’s Climb the Wall event at the Lookout Trail has been postponed.

The new date, barring further snow accumulation, is slated for March 14.

The Climb the Wall event has gone virtual in its 20th year and consists of emergency personnel and civilians facing a physical challenge to raise funds and awareness for the B.C. Lung Association. One in five British Columbians suffers from a lung condition. As of Wednesday morning (Feb. 24), the Hope Fire Department’s team has raised nearly $1,600 for the cause.

The province-wide event officials ends on March 28. To learn more on how you can help and to donate online to the Hope Fire Department team, visit bc.lung.ca.

