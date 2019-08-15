Herridge Lane house up for re-zoning to provide small rental suites

Council will hold a public hearing on proposed new zoning

The house at 706 Herridge Lane, two doors up from the Hall Street Plaza, was built in 1901 and is currently unoccupied. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Nelson council agreed Monday night to start the rezoning process for a currently un-used building at 706 Herridge Lane.

The owners have requested a change from Downtown Residential (R3) to a new zone proposed by city planning staff, Downtown Mixed Use (MU6).

The purpose of the application is to rehabilitate and convert the building into eight rental micro-suites (215 to 316 square feet) with one commercial unit located on Herridge Lane with no setback.

The rear of the proposed building would extend to Victoria Street.

The owner will be required to propose a parking plan as a condition of the rezone.

The next step is a public hearing.

The existing building, built in 1901, was formerly a boarding house. In recent years, according to city staff, “it has hardly been occupied and today is likely unsafe for occupancy.”

Details, plans, and maps discussed at Monday’s council meeting are attached below.

