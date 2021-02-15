Heritage Week: Win a piece of Rossland heritage

The theme for the City of Rossland's Heritage Week this year is: "Where do you find heritage?"

The Rossland Heritage Commission is inviting residents to share their experiences with the past – and potentially win a prize.

In celebration of Heritage Week, Feb. 15-21, the Heritage Commission is giving away a copy of “Chicanery, Civility and Celebration: Tales of Early Rossland” by Ron Shearer. The book is a vivid depiction of Rossland’s early days from 1893-1920, its colourful characters, unlikely incidents, and unique institutions.

“Rosslanders are fortunate to have daily encounters with the city’s rich history,” wrote Heritage Commission Director Karlie Shaughnessy in a release. “Some of these historic elements, such as heritage buildings are a daily reminder of our city’s unique past.

“However, there is also an underlying tapestry of the natural environment and human stories and experiences that have formed and shaped this community into the present.”

Rosslanders are encouraged to go online and share their favourite heritage element in Rossland – it can be a building, a family story, an experience at the Winter Carnival, a Rossland landmark or a connection to the land and the surrounding wilderness.

In addition, the Rossland Museum is marking the event by conducting a scavenger hunt testing local’s knowledge of their favourite heritage sites. Visit rosslandmuseum.com or their facebook page and find hints to enter the hunt and a chance to win more prizes. Deadline for submissions is Feb. 20.

The Heritage Commission works to preserve and celebrate Rossland’s rich local history and to identify potential heritage sites and elements. The commission maintains a full heritage register that captures all the buildings and sites that have played a significant role in the Golden City’s history.

A selection of the commission’s recent projects include publishing historical books of Rossland. Most recently, the commission republished “The First History of Rossland,” a fascinating book written by Harold Kingsman in 1897.

In addition, the commission is asking residents for future publication ideas. To view all historical publications visit heritagerossland.com/publications.

Go to Heritage Rossland on Facebook for information on how to win a copy of the book and how to submit your ideas, and visit www.heritagerossland.com to learn more about Rossland’s unique history.

