Here’s where to vote in upcoming B.C. election for Castlegar area residents

Advanced voting in the BC election is quickly approaching for Castlegar and area residents.

Residents can participate in advanced voting at the Royal Canadian Legion 170 between Thursday, Oct. 15 to Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Residents can vote on general election day on Oct. 24 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Castlegar and District Community Complex, Blueberry Creek Community School, Royal Canadian Legion 170 and Crescent Valley Community Hall.

To be eligible to vote, residents need to bring valid ID showing their name and home address, their Where to Vote card that they got in the mail and a pen or pencil to mark their ballot. Residents are encouraged to wear a mask to the polling station if they can to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

Residents are reminded that physical distancing measures, capacity limits, protective barriers and hand sanitizing stations will be implemented at all in-person voting places.

Six candidates are running in the Kootenay West riding and you can look at each of their personal profiles here.

READ MORE: Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Castlegar News