Here’s what’s open in Vanderhoof

Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce is requesting the community to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can be creative here.. If you need plumbing looked at – go for a walk so that the plumber can assess your situation and call you, then return home when the plumber is gone,” the local chamber said in the March 19, COVID-19 response.

Even though there are businesses that have closed their doors, there are still opportunities for online shopping, call-in and take out orders, mail order or drop-off services.

Vanderhoof’s Chamber is compiling and updating a list of Vanderhoof businesses and their operations during the COVID-19 crisis.

This list is not exhaustive, the Chamber said, and will be updated once a day. So if you don’t see your business on the list, email the Chamber at manager@vanderhoofchamber.com with your business and service information to make sure they can update the list.

To view the online version of the status of businesses in Vanderhoof, visit vanderhoofchamber.com/covid/

