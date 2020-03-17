Here’s what’s closed, cancelled or postponed in Chilliwack due to COVID-19

This list of cancellations and closures will be updated regularly

FVRL library notice of closure at the Chilliwack library on March 16, 2020. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Progress)

Nearly every event in Chilliwack has been cancelled in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the B.C. government put a ban on all events with more than 250 people. Then on Monday that number was tightened to gatherings of more than 50 people.

Here are some of the events cancelled or postponed (this list will be updated regularly):

• BCHL playoffs cancelled

• all Chilliwack Cultural Centre large and small events have been cancelled, spring break classes cancelled, other classes postponed, and open studios suspended

• all organized bookings at City of Chilliwack outdoor playing fields are cancelled until further notice

• Fraser River Cleanup (March 28) cancelled

• Chilliwack Plowing Match (April 4) postponed

• Historical Arms Collectors 48th annual Antique Show (March 21 to 22) cancelled

• Rise Fighting Championship Six (April 4) postponed until June

• Fraser Valley Frontiersmen Black Powder Trade Show and Shoot (March 28 and 29) cancelled

• Chilliwack Society for Community Living Career Fair (March 25) cancelled

• Little Miss Higgins at Bozzini’s (March 20) postponed

• Wine for Whiskers SPCA fundraiser (April 27) postponed

• Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra and Chorus 20th anniversary Gala Concert (April 17) postponed until Sept. 12

• Canadian Indoor 3D Archery Championships (March 27 to 29) cancelled

• B.C. Holstein Spring Show (March 17 to 20) cancelled

• Big Barn Shootout RC off-road event (April 3 to 5) cancelled

• Beekman Auction Spring Farm Auction (April 3 to 4) cancelled

• Auld Lang Syne Dog Association and Renaissance Dog Association Show (April 9 to 13) cancelled

• B.C. Outdoors Show (April 17 to 19) cancelled

• Chilliwack Creative Commission’s Creative Third Thursday (March 19) cancelled

• Alzheimer Society of B.C. Walk for Alzheimer’s (May 3) cancelled

• Grand re-opening of Ironside Design Manufacturing (April 7) suspended

• TEDx Chilliwack (April 11) postponed

• Fraser Valley Watersheds Coalition Earth Day celebration (April 3 to 4) cancelled

• Pyjamas and Pearls fundraiser for Soroptimist International of Chilliwack (March 21) cancelled

• Volunteer Fair at Evergreen Hall (April 25) cancelled

• Chilliwack Vedder River Cleanup Society’s spring river cleanup event (April 4) cancelled

READ MORE: ‘It’s going to be hard’: B.C. bans gatherings of 50+ people to slow COVID-19 transmission

The following facilities and centres are closed until further notice:

• all Fraser Valley Regional Library branches

• Landing Leisure Centre

• Landing Sports Centre

• Cheam Leisure Centre

• Sardis Sports Complex

• Evergreen Hall

• Tourism Chilliwack Visitor Centre

• YMCA Chilliwack

• Elements Casino

• Chilliwack Law Courts

• all Kindergarten to Grade 12 classes are suspended indefinitely

• all classes at the University of the Fraser Valley have been cancelled for the week of March 16 to 20

• as of March 17, all ICBC road tests are cancelled for at least two weeks

To get your cancelled or postponed event added to this list, email jenna.hauck@theprogress.com.

READ MORE: Rec facilities run by City of Chilliwack closed and public hearings cancelled

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress