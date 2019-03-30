Here’s the scoop on Penticton’s patios

Where and when the best patios in Penticton will be opening

Salty's Beach House offers beachfront views from its two-storey venue. Find out where else you can relax on a patio in Penticton. Image from Instagram

Warmer weather has Penticton residents eager to get outside and soak up the sun.

The Penticton Western News has you covered for when and where to go in the city to hit the best patios.

Bad Tattoo Brewing Co.

If you’re looking for a partially-covered patio, Bad Tattoo has you covered. While customers can use the patio now, weather-depending, the venue will officially open its outdoor seating area in advance of the Okanagan Fest of Ale, coming to Penticton April 12 & 13.

The Barking Parrot

The Barking Parrot declared its sizable, on-the-beach patio officially opened as of March 22. Located within the Penticton Lakeside Resort, this pub and restaurant offers indoor and outdoor lake views.

You can’t get much closer to dining on the Okanagan Lake than the Barking Parrot’s outdoor patio in Penticton. Image from Facebook

Penticton Boston Pizza

Penticton’s Boston Pizza hopes to officially open its patio soon. The chain dining establishment teased on social media earlier this month that the patio is open, weather-depending.

Cambo Beach Restaurant

You don’t have to go far if you’re looking to have your palette travel the world on your hunt for Penticton’s best patios, Cambo Beach Restaurant has you covered. With an enviable beachfront location, this restaurant caters steak lovers, seafood fans, burger fiends and more and management says the patio will officially open within the next two weeks.

Craft Corner Kitchen

One of downtown Penticton’s few patios located on Main Street, the Craft Corner Kitchen’s outdoor courtyard will be abuzz with customers within the next two weeks. Staff say the outdoor tables are being re-lacquered to withstand the environmental elements and whatever guests throw at them while they bask in the sunlight and shade provided by its central tree.

Penticton Earls

Plan to take your mother out for a celebratory patio meal as Penticton’s Earls will be officially opening their pation on Mother’s Day this year. The establishment offers varied outdoor seating with privacy shades and umbrellas to keep their guests comfortable and cool all spring and summer long.

Mykonos Pizza and Spaghetti House

The weather will be the decider as to when Mykonos Pizza and Spaghetti House plan to have their Main Street patio open. Located in the 300 block of downtown, this restaurant is the perfect place to grab a bite after you’re finished shopping at the local boutiques.

Nest & Nectar

Off the beaten path but not too far out of your way, the Nest & Nectar offers comfortable outdoor seating on its attached deck, which will be opened next week according to staff. Located within the Cannery Trade Centre and open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., this venue is a great place to take a load off after a long work day.

Salty’s Beach House

Penticton locals and tourists alike know Salty’s Beach House is always a great option when you’re looking for a two-story sun-soaked patio and great food. This beachside venue plans to have its patios ready and open for Fest of Ale and all that it has to offer.

Vallarta Grill

If your heart says ‘Mexico’ but your wallet says ‘Not a chance.’ then Vallarta Grill on Lakeshore Drive is your next best option. Their beachside patio should be open within the next two weeks, as long as the weather cooperates.

Villa Rosa

Featuring one of Penticton’s few covered patios, Villa Rosa will be taking the sides off and turning their indoor feature to an outdoor one beginning May long weekend.

Wild Scallion

Located on Penticton’s historic Front Street, the Wild Scallion offers a pleasant patio experience while you take in the character and charm of the street. According to staff, customers will be able to take their orders outside beginning in April.

Please note this list is not exhaustive and we will update this post as Penticton venues get back to us with their planned patio opening dates.

