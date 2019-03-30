Here’s the scoop on Penticton’s patios

Warmer weather has Penticton residents eager to get outside and soak up the sun.
The Penticton Western News has you covered for when and where to go in the city to hit the best patios.
If you’re looking for a partially-covered patio, Bad Tattoo has you covered. While customers can use the patio now, weather-depending, the venue will officially open its outdoor seating area in advance of the Okanagan Fest of Ale, coming to Penticton April 12 & 13.
The Barking Parrot declared its sizable, on-the-beach patio officially opened as of March 22. Located within the Penticton Lakeside Resort, this pub and restaurant offers indoor and outdoor lake views.
|
|You can’t get much closer to dining on the Okanagan Lake than the Barking Parrot’s outdoor patio in Penticton. Image from Facebook
Penticton’s Boston Pizza hopes to officially open its patio soon. The chain dining establishment teased on social media earlier this month that the patio is open, weather-depending.
You don’t have to go far if you’re looking to have your palette travel the world on your hunt for Penticton’s best patios, Cambo Beach Restaurant has you covered. With an enviable beachfront location, this restaurant caters steak lovers, seafood fans, burger fiends and more and management says the patio will officially open within the next two weeks.
One of downtown Penticton’s few patios located on Main Street, the Craft Corner Kitchen’s outdoor courtyard will be abuzz with customers within the next two weeks. Staff say the outdoor tables are being re-lacquered to withstand the environmental elements and whatever guests throw at them while they bask in the sunlight and shade provided by its central tree.
Plan to take your mother out for a celebratory patio meal as Penticton’s Earls will be officially opening their pation on Mother’s Day this year. The establishment offers varied outdoor seating with privacy shades and umbrellas to keep their guests comfortable and cool all spring and summer long.
Mykonos Pizza and Spaghetti House
The weather will be the decider as to when Mykonos Pizza and Spaghetti House plan to have their Main Street patio open. Located in the 300 block of downtown, this restaurant is the perfect place to grab a bite after you’re finished shopping at the local boutiques.
Off the beaten path but not too far out of your way, the Nest & Nectar offers comfortable outdoor seating on its attached deck, which will be opened next week according to staff. Located within the Cannery Trade Centre and open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., this venue is a great place to take a load off after a long work day.
View this post on Instagram
Blue skies & beautiful weather! We are open 8am-10pm today! Come on down and enjoy a great meal with friends. ðŸ˜Ž * * * #blueskies #beautifulday #sunshine #penticton #okanaganlife #homesweethome #local #restaurant #breakfast #lunch #dinner #cocktails #friends #nestandnectar
Penticton locals and tourists alike know Salty’s Beach House is always a great option when you’re looking for a two-story sun-soaked patio and great food. This beachside venue plans to have its patios ready and open for Fest of Ale and all that it has to offer.
If your heart says ‘Mexico’ but your wallet says ‘Not a chance.’ then Vallarta Grill on Lakeshore Drive is your next best option. Their beachside patio should be open within the next two weeks, as long as the weather cooperates.
Featuring one of Penticton’s few covered patios, Villa Rosa will be taking the sides off and turning their indoor feature to an outdoor one beginning May long weekend.
Located on Penticton’s historic Front Street, the Wild Scallion offers a pleasant patio experience while you take in the character and charm of the street. According to staff, customers will be able to take their orders outside beginning in April.
Please note this list is not exhaustive and we will update this post as Penticton venues get back to us with their planned patio opening dates.
