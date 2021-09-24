Here’s the breakdown on the Abbotsford byelection on Sept. 25

Abbotsford voters go to the polls on Saturday, Sept. 25 to elect a new councillor to fill the seat left by Bruce Banman when he was elected the MLA for Abbotsford South in the provincial election in October 2020.
Voting is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at electors’ assigned voting divisions – there are 16 – listed on their voter notification cards. Electors must go to the voting place within their voting division.
Electors who have not received a voting card can find out how to register by visiting abbotsford.ca/election. Voters can also search their address to find their assigned voting location.
City of Abbotsford byelection results will be posted on our website at abbotsford.ca/election/election-results. Results will be posted as soon as they are tallied following the closure of the polls at 8 p.m.
There are nine candidates running in the byelection:
• Dan Dennill: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES
• Aird Flavelle: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES
• David McLauren: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES
• Korky Neufeld: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES
• Tom Norton: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES
• Gerda Peachey: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES
• Dave Sidhu: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES
• Manjit Sohi: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES
• Dao Tran: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES