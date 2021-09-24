Here’s the breakdown on the Abbotsford byelection on Sept. 25

Nine indivdiuals in the running to fill one vacant city council seat

Abbotsford voters go to the polls on Saturday, Sept. 25 to elect a new councillor to fill the seat left by Bruce Banman when he was elected the MLA for Abbotsford South in the provincial election in October 2020.

Voting is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at electors’ assigned voting divisions – there are 16 – listed on their voter notification cards. Electors must go to the voting place within their voting division.

Electors who have not received a voting card can find out how to register by visiting abbotsford.ca/election. Voters can also search their address to find their assigned voting location.

City of Abbotsford byelection results will be posted on our website at abbotsford.ca/election/election-results. Results will be posted as soon as they are tallied following the closure of the polls at 8 p.m.

There are nine candidates running in the byelection:

• Dan Dennill: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES

• Aird Flavelle: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES

• David McLauren: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES

• Korky Neufeld: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES

• Tom Norton: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES

• Gerda Peachey: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES

• Dave Sidhu: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES

• Manjit Sohi: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES

• Dao Tran: STORY/QUESTIONNAIRE RESPONSES

