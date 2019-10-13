Here comes the rain: Victoria can expect post Thanksgiving showers all week

Get out your rain gear, Victoria.
After a mostly sun-filled Thanksgiving long weekend, showers are returning, with Environment Canada predicting rain from Tuesday to Saturday.
But before the rain starts, Victorians can enjoy a bit of sun with their turkey. Thanksgiving Monday will see a high of 14 C and a mix of sun and cloud.
On Tuesday, the temperature won’t drop, but the precipitation sure will. Tuesday will see a high of 13 C and showers, followed by a high of 14 C and showers on Wednesday.
Showers keep coming but the temperature stays consistent between Thursday and Friday, with highs of 12 C and 13 C expected respectively.
Much of the same can be expected Saturday, with a high of 13 C and a 60 per cent chance of rain.
The Weather Network’s offical 2019 Fall Forecast predicted an extra rainy fall season in Victoria, with potential for a month’s worth of rain to fall in roughly on week.
This week’s rainy weather comes after a spell of cold, dry weather in Victoria, which experts say was caused a by a high pressure ridge preventing an insulative cloud cover from forming over the region.