Here comes the rain again: Spring showers in forecast for Fraser Valley all week

Second week of spring break not expected to look anything like first, sunny week

A drop of rain lands in a puddle in Chilliwack on Feb. 21, 2013. According to Environment Canada, showers and rain are in the forecast every day for the week of March 20 to 26. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

After a week of mostly sunny weather during the first half of spring break, the Eastern Fraser Valley is in for a good amount of rain.

Saturday (March 20) marked the first day of spring and following in true seasonal weather fashion, along with it comes spring showers.

According to Environment Canada, showers and rain are in the forecast every day for the next week (March 20 to 26).

A few showers are expected in the Fraser Valley on March 20 and come Sunday (March 21) it’ll switch to rain.

Showers are defined as light rainfall which is scattered across an area, whereas rain lasts longer and is much more widespread in the area.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 12 C by Thursday (March 25).

READ MORE: Looking for up-to-date weather? Check out weather widget

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress