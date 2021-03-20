Here comes the rain again: Spring showers in forecast for Fraser Valley all week

After a week of mostly sunny weather during the first half of spring break, the Eastern Fraser Valley is in for a good amount of rain.
Saturday (March 20) marked the first day of spring and following in true seasonal weather fashion, along with it comes spring showers.
According to Environment Canada, showers and rain are in the forecast every day for the next week (March 20 to 26).
A few showers are expected in the Fraser Valley on March 20 and come Sunday (March 21) it’ll switch to rain.
Showers are defined as light rainfall which is scattered across an area, whereas rain lasts longer and is much more widespread in the area.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 12 C by Thursday (March 25).
