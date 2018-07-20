Helping hand for ‘ordinary folks’

Have you ever wondered who uses the Mission Food Bank?

Don MacDonell, executive director of St. Joseph’s Food Bank, said the answer might surprise you.

MacDonell said Mission’s official food bank serves the entire community and “to clarify, we don’t serve the homeless.”

While there are other community organizations who assist the homeless, MacDonell said St Joseph’s serves people who face modern adversities such as rent increases, chronic diseases, family breakups, injury recovery, job loss, or other unforeseen situations.

“People that we serve could be your grandparents, your son or daughter – just ordinary folks.”

He said the working poor or seniors on limited pensions often have to make tough choices: After paying their rent, how do they spend what’s left?

“Can seniors afford their medication? What gets shorted is their food budget.”

That’s where the food bank comes in.

“Our mandate is to give people nourishing food,” MacDonell said.

The food bank is open on the first and third Thursdays of the month and people can come once a month.

Seniors or families with young children can come on the two Wednesdays prior to the Thursday openings. That allows volunteers to more easily process everyone who needs help.

While there is a registration process – ID and proof of residency in Mission is required – MacDonell said if anybody is in an emergency situation for any reason, the food bank has emergency hampers they can give out on any day.

An average month will see more than 325 people come in for a helping hand.

MacDonell said that number rarely changes. Although new registrations always occur, other people stop coming because their temporary situation has improved.

He believes the key is to not be afraid or ashamed to ask for help.

“Some people feel ashamed to come to the food bank, and they should have no shame, because sometimes the deck is stacked against you.”

He said companies close, homes people are renting get sold, and illnesses occur.

“Adversity happens.”

St. Joseph’s relies on donations from the public and the hard work of volunteers. Currently there are about 32 actively working volunteers at the food bank, and most of them are seniors.

“It’s quite amazing and inspiring,” said MacDonell about his volunteer crew.

While much of the food is donated, sometimes food has to be purchased in order to refill the shelves at the food bank. But money and items always seem to come in.

“What we’ve found is the people of Mission are, well, it’s an incredibly generous community.”

Recently, the group received a much-needed donation – a refrigerated truck – from BC Food Banks.

“Our mandate is to provide nourishing food, but without having the proper tools, we can’t store milk, eggs or fresh produce.”

Three years ago, through a grant, St. Joseph’s installed a walk-in cooler and freezer.

“But to be able to pick up those goods, we needed a refrigerated truck.”

Now collecting fresh perishable food has become a lot easier.

For more, visit missionfoodbank.com

Helping the homeless:

While the food bank may not feed the homeless directly, people in need are their concern.

MacDonell said they partner with other community groups – Community Services, the Friendship Centre, MyHouse and Hope Central, to name a few – and any extra food that is suitable for homeless people (food you don’t have to cook) is donated to these organizations.

“We are working in tandem, in partnership, with everybody here in town to make the community better.”