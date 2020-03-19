Help wanted: Surrey Police Board executive director, members

The board will be responsible for 'setting the direction and strategic priorities' of the Surrey Police Department, to replace the Surrey RCMP. Job postings are up

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel on May 7. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Want to be the executive director to the Surrey Police Board? There’s a job posting for this position on linkedin.com, from the City of Surrey.

The board will be responsible for “setting the direction and strategic priorities” of the Surrey Police Department, to replace the Surrey RCMP.

“The executive director is s senior professional who represents the board in a discreet manner to a variety of stakeholders in a complex environment,” the posting states.

The successful applicant will have a bachelor’s degree in business, public administration or a related field and at least five years of related expereince as an executive director or secretary to a board, with “related knowledge of the Police Act and Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

The closing date for the posting is March 26. The linkedin.com website at Thursday said it was posted one week ago and already had 35 applicants.

Meantime, a press statement from Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP, indicates that during the pandemic the detachment is “taking proactive” steps to make sure “that the safety of Surrey residents will not be compromised, should illness occur within our detachment.”

“I want to assure citizens that we have several layers to our business continuity plans and multiple tiers of resources that we can redirect to frontline policing,” he said.

The provincial government is also seeking members for Surrey’s police board, on its website, with an application expiry date of April 1. English is requiredfor the part-time job, open to Surrey residents as well as applicants with “business interests” in the community.

Previous police board experience is not required. The posting says members of the board should be available to meet on a monthly basis and be willing to commit 40 hours or more montly to the job.

