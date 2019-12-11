Help support the Sooke food bank by sharing some Christmas cheer

The Christmas season is spreading it's cheer throughout the community and the Sooke News Mirror is offering to help its readers to help spread that cheer to the least fortunate among us.

The Sooke News Mirror is helping out by collecting donations this Christmas season. (Black Press Media)

We’re accepting donations at our office at 4-6631 Sooke Road for the Sooke Food Bank.

We’ll also take new, unwrapped toys and cash donations.

It’s all part of a series of community events for the food bank and the Sooke Christmas Bureau happening in the coming weeks and we’re thrilled to be able to help out.

We invite folks to drop off non-perishable food, toys or cash donations during regular business hours and we’ll make sure it gets over to the food bank.

And don’t forget that this Saturday evening the Sooke Fire Rescue Department will be cruising the streets of Sooke on their annual Santa Run.

It’s a chance to make sure that no one is forgotten this Christmas.