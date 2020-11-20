Help sought in finding missing 17-year-old girl, not seen by family in a month

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking help in finding a 17-year-old Indigenous girl, who hasn’t been seen by her family in a month.

According to a press release, Jada Charlie-Carlson hasn’t been seen by her family for approximately a month, which they say is out of character. While Charlie-Carlson lives independently, her family is concerned with her lifestyle choices and about the length of time they have not heard from her and are concerned about her welfare.

Charlie-Carlson stands 5-feet-2 and weighs 115 pounds with long brown hair, which is often lightened with highlights, the press release said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file 2020-41713.

