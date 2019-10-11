Help save the bees in the South Okangan with OSS and their upcoming workshop

The Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship is hosting a workshop to help residents save the bees on Oct. 23 at the Summerland Library Meeting Place. The free event runs 7 to 8 p.m. and attendees are asked to register in advance. (Photo from Unsplash)

The Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship (OSS) wants to help you save the bees with their upcoming workshop on Oct. 23.

Learn about some of the native plants and pollinators in the region from OSS, a local grassroots, non-governmental organization that supports the Okanagan and Similkameen Valley residents in stewardship, conservation and restoration of important wildlife habitats.

Space is limited at this free workshop, which runs from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Summerland Library Meeting Place, so attendees are asked to register in advance at www.oss-buzz.eventbrite.ca. According to a release, the event is part of a series of workshops that have been funded through grants received by the South Okanagan Conservation Fund, Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, Habitat Conservation Trust Fund and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

