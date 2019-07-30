Help keep the Similkameen River clean

Those who see anyone polluting or destroying habitat or riparian areas, should report the activity

The Village of Keremeos, the Town of Princeton and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) are reminding residents and visitors to help keep our rivers clean.

With the busy summer season comes increased pressure on our natural environments and watercourses including the Similkameen River. In addition to providing numerous recreational opportunities, the Similkameen River is also a vital part of the region’s complex and sensitive ecosystem. It provides habitat, biodiversity, drinking water and water to grow food.

The Similkameen River starts on the east flank of Manning Park and flows through the Nlaka’pamux and Syilx People’s territories and the communities of East Gate, Princeton, Hedley, Keremeos and Cawston.

If you’re spending time on or near the Similkameen River or any watercourse, please consider your environmental impact, clean up after yourself and encourage others to do the same.

If you see anyone polluting or destroying habitat or riparian areas, please report the activity immediately.

Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) at 1-877-952-7277 or through the website.

The RAPP program is a toll-free tip line and online service that also allows you to report known or suspected violations of fisheries, wildlife, or environmental protection laws anonymously and without risk of confronting the offender.

You can also get in touch through the BC Wildlife Federation (BCWF) Conservation App. The BCWF app makes it easy for users to take geo-referenced, time-stamped photos or videos and to report issues related to illegal use, or abuse of our natural resources.

