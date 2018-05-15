Help for Grand Forks flood victims

The Creston Chamber is, on very short notice, running a clothing drive to donate to our neighbors in Grand Forks as all of their clothing stores have been flooded.

After speaking with the Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce Manager Kendra Begg earlier today, May 15th, in regards to their disastrous flooding situation, the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce has decided to lend a hand, and quickly.

Grand Forks needs clothing for their people, especially baby and toddler clothing up to 4T. They also need t-shirts and sweats as well as shoes for adults. If anyone has brand new underwear, those would also be appreciated.

The Grand Forks Chamber manager, who is taking her children to higher ground in Alberta tomorrow, Wednesday the 16th, will be through Creston at noon on that day.

The Chamber Building will be open until 5 pm tonight and will reopen at 9 am on Wednesday. All who have excess clothing to donate that would fit the criteria outlined are asked to bring them to the Chamber Building (where the Visitor’s Center is located) before noon on Wednesday. That clothing will then be given to Grand Forks.

Vern Gorham, the Creston Chamber manager, was able to contact George Goulder, the manager of Gleaners, and they will be donating a number of items as well.

Gorham said, in summarizing his conversation with Kendra Begg, “Grand Forks is in serious trouble right now. As a Chamber, we don’t have tremendous resources we can give, but we can help where we can. And getting some clothing for those folks will be a big help for them in their hour of need.”

If you have any questions, Vern can be reached at the Chamber office at 250-428-5151.

Submitted by Vern Gorham | Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce Manager