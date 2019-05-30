Help B.C. Children’s Hospital help Parksville Qualicum Beach children

Ian Lindsay is once again headed to assist with Miracle Weekend.

The local realtor has been involved with the B.C. Children’s Hospital Miracle Telethon, with the support of the local RE/MAX offices, for more than a decade. This year’s event takes place June 1-2.

“The Children’s Miracle Network and the BC Children’s Hospital are once again working hard to raise funds through the Miracle Weekend,” said Lindsay.

“This telethon is broadcast live across B.C and showcases the best of BC Children’s Hospital. The entire RE/MAX network supports BC Children’s Hospital year round. We are all there for many fundraising events throughout the year.”

Lindsay said he has had the opportunity to meet with families at the hospital, to see the challenges they face and the amazing results that are achieved.

“It is truly a humbling experience to see the great work that BC Children’s Hospital does for our future generations,” he said.

“I fully appreciate and understand that there are many worthwhile charities and thank you for your support of those worthy causes. They all count. At the same time, I ask you to think of the future and of our children. Your support of this telethon through my website will be greatly appreciated.”

Lindsay will be on-site at this year’s telethon, making calls to clients and friends to ask for their support.

“We started our RE/MAX telethon team on air over a decade ago and have now allocated our live on air time slot to allow for more amazing stories to be told,” he said. “We will be calling from an outdoor tent location on site this Saturday night.”

Lindsay explained donors don’t need to wait for the telethon.

Visit www.ianlindsay.ca or directly on the link to telethon website miraclemaker.ca/IanLindsay and you can make the donation online.

The hospital is important to local families, with hundreds from the Parksville Qualicum Beach area visiting B.C. Children’s each year.

Donations helps equip the hospital with the tools designed for a child’s body, and fills it with experts who specialize in the care of children. It also enables innovative research right on campus, so that the discoveries of today can become the treatments of tomorrow.

Some key facts in B.C.:

• Provided expert care for 93,000 infants, children and youth each year

• 7,900 visits were from Vancouver Island

• 2017-18 – 48,676 emergency dept visits, 8,402 operating room visits, 5,874 surgical daycare visits

• Has the first portable digital X-ray machine in B.C., allowing high quality digital X-ray images to be taken of patients in an instant, right at their bedside

• One in every 100 children is born with heart disease and most of them are treated at BC Children’s Hospital

• 1000+ researchers on campus work tirelessly to discover new treatments

• 67 per cent of patients seen every year at BC Children’s Hospital come from areas outside the city of Vancouver

• Since 1988, British Columbians have contributed more than $200 million through Miracle Weekend fundraising campaigns for the urgent needs at BC Children’s Hospital.

— NEWS Staff, submitted