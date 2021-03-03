Help a police officer go jump in the river for a good cause

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk will be taking a plunge into the Thompson River on March 7 if he meets his fundraising goal in support of the B.C. Special Olympics. (Photo credit: RCMP)

It’s not often you can safely tell a police officer to go jump in a lake, but between now and March 7 you can tell Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk to go jump in a river for a great cause.

Buliziuk’s colleagues are pushing for him to jump into the icy-cold Thompson River on March 7, and members of the public can help make it happen. The sergeant has pledged to take the plunge if he reaches his goal of raising $2,000 in support of the B.C. branch of the Special Olympics.

It’s part of the Virtual Polar Plunge, which will raise vital funds and awareness to support life-changing programs for people with intellectual disabilities. If he reaches his goal by March 7 and and goes for an invigorating dip, photos and video of the event will be posted online for people to enjoy from the warmth of their home.

“The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC is an absolute blast, and we can’t wait to see participants from across British Columbia show their courage and creativity in this year’s virtual event,” says Dan Howe, Special Olympics BC President and CEO. “Taking the Plunge is always an exhilarating experience, and it is wonderful to see so many people having such a great time while supporting Special Olympics athletes.”

The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics takes place every year, with participants usually gathering in person for events in Vancouver, Victoria, and Revelstoke. Because of COVID-19, Special Olympics BC supporters won’t be plunging together in person, but will be together in spirit, taking individual icy dips to support the cause.

For Buliziuk, the opportunity to participate in the virtual plunge means supporting those who display resilience and adversity to do the physical activities they love.

“This group of amazing athletes needs support, and we’re in a position where we can do something to help,” he says. “This is a great opportunity for us to collectively give back to the communities many of us have served in all over B.C.”

To help Buliziuk meet his pledge target and take a turn in the freezing cold Thompson, visit http://bit.ly/3uilXOc, then type in Brandon Buliziuk under “Choose your Plunger or Team”. Tax receipts will be provided.

Those who want to help fundraise by making their own splash can sign up and take the plunge by videotaping themselves jumping in the snow or an icy bath, running through a sprinkler, or doing anything else that gets them cold and wet. To register as a team or individual, go to http://bit.ly/3bmZ1Vn.

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal