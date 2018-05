Gas prices shoot up by about 10 cents in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm gas prices were up by around 10 cents Thursday morning, just in time for the May long weekend. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Gas prices have shot up by around 10 cents, just in time for the May long weekend.

As of Thursday morning, May 17, motorists were paying up to 146.9 per litre for regular gasoline. In Vernon, gas could still be purchased for 138.9.

The provincial average for B.C. was 148.1, while the national average comes in at 135.4.